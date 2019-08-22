CBI Court reserves order in Chidambaram's case

New Delhi (India), Aug 22 (ANI): The Special CBI Court here on Thursday reserved its order on an application of CBI seeking five-day remand of former Finance Minister P Chidambaram in the INX media case.

CBI judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar reserved the order after arguments were placed by Chidambaram's counsel Kapil Sibal and Abhishek Manu Singhvi and for CBI by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta.

The order is expected to be delivered in another 30 minutes.

During the proceedings when Chidambaram said he wanted to speak, Mehta objected saying he is being represented here by two senior advocates.

Singhvi said there is a Delhi High Court Judgement that allows the accused to make a representation on his behalf.

Also, opposing CBI's plea for a five-day remand, Chidambaram's counsel told the court that he had cooperated with the investigating agency and has never skipped interrogation.

Pressing CBI's case for a five-day remand, Mehta argued that all the materials related to the case were with the former Finance Minister who was "evasive" and "non-cooperative". (ANI)