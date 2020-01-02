CBI court sends senior DRI official, two others to judicial custody in bribery case

New Delhi [India], Jan 2 (ANI): A CBI court sent a senior official of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) and two others to judicial custody till January 6 in connection with an alleged Rs 25 lakh bribery case.

The Central Bureau of Investigation had on Wednesday arrested an Additional Director General, DRI, Ludhiana (Punjab) and two private persons including a friend of the public servant in an alleged bribery case.

Special CBI judge Kiran Bansal has decided to send all the three accused to judicial custody till January 6 after concluded the arguments. All these accused today produced at the residence of concern judge.

Advocate Sanjay Abott, who represented one of the accused in the case, opposed the remand application filed by the CBI.

According to the CBI, a case was registered against the accused on a complaint. It was alleged that in June 2019, DRI Ludhiana had conducted a search at a private clearing agency which provides services to various exporters. In this search, some documents pertaining to an exporter were also seized.

The complainant, a resident of Delhi submitted a complaint to CBI that a Clearing House Agent and a close friend of the ADG, DRI, Ludhiana demanded Rs. 3 crore on behalf of the public servant for ensuring that he would not be implicated by DRI pertaining to recovery of his documents.

CBI caught both private persons while demanding and accepting Rs 25 lakh from the complainant. During the investigation, the public servant was also arrested. Searches are being conducted at the premises including residence/office of arrested accused located at Delhi, Noida and Ludhiana.


