CBI court sentences nine accused to 5-7 years rigorous imprisonment in Vyapam cases

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 1 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court has sentenced nine accused to five to seven years of rigorous imprisonment in two separate cases of rigging a Police Constable Recruitment Test 2012 conducted by Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board, better known by its Hindi acronym 'Vyapam'.

According to a Central Bureau of Investigation's press release on Wednesday, the Special Judge, CBI, Vyapam Cases, Bhopal has sentenced eight accused, namely Kamlesh, Naveen Kumar, Jyotish Kumar, Rajesh Dhakad, Vishal Solanki, Kavendra Singh Rajawat, Nemichand, and Pankaj Kumar to undergo seven years of rigorous imprisonment in a case related to Vyapam involving written test for Police Constable Recruitment Test-2012, further stated the press release.

CBI had registered the instant case on August 27, 2015, and taken over the investigation of the said case from State Police on the orders of the Supreme Court dated July 9, 2015.



It was alleged in the case that three impersonators with the connivance of middlemen including Pankaj Kumar, Nemichand, and others had appeared in place of the candidates Rajesh Dhakad, Kavendra Singh Rajawat, and Vishal Solanki in order to get them selected in the written test of Police Constable Recruitment Test, 2012 conducted by Vyapam. It was also alleged that the accused obtained illegal gratification, further said the release.

After investigation, a charge sheet was filed on May 26, 2016, against the nine accused before the Designated Court at Bhopal. The trial court convicted eight accused and acquitted one accused, as per the press release.

While in another case, the Special Judge, CBI, Vyapam Cases, Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, has convicted Pradeep Singh Raghuvanshi and sentenced him to undergo five years of rigorous imprisonment, according to the press release.

CBI had registered the case on August 8, 2015, against the candidate and other persons in compliance with the orders of the Supreme Court of India dated July 9, 2015, and taken over the investigation of the said case earlier registered at Police Station, Cantt Guna.

It was alleged that Pradeep Singh Raghuvanshi had submitted two application forms online for the Police Constable Examination, 2012, with identical particulars. However, on one form, a photograph of an impersonator was pasted, who appeared in the said examination for accused Pradeep Singh Raghuvanshi. The Trial Court found the accused guilty and convicted him. (ANI)

