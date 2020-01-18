CBI court takes cognizance of ED chargesheet in Bhushan Power bank fraud case

New Delhi [India], Jan 17 (ANI): A special CBI court on Friday took cognisance of a charge-sheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate against Bhushan Power and Steel Ltd in connection with a multi-crore money laundering case pertaining to an alleged bank loan fraud case.

Special CBI Judge Arun Bhardwaj, while taking the cognizance of the charge-sheet which named 24 persons and the company as accused, issued a production warrant against former CMD of the company Sanjay Singal for January 21.

Court also issues summons to the other fresh accused named in the charge-sheet.

Enforcement Directorate filed its first charge-sheet against former Bhushan Power and Steel Ltd CMD Sanjay Singal and others in a multi-crore money laundering case linked to an alleged bank loan fraud.

The charge-sheet stated that Sanjay Singhal was the "mastermind" behind the diversion of loan funds.

ED's Special Public Prosecutor Nitesh Rana submitted that the company and its directors deliberately defaulted in repayment of the loan amount to lender banks as per the time scheduled and their accounts remained continuously irregular.

Rana said that these proceeds of crime were laundered by the way of infusion in the form of equity in BPSL, creation of assets in the name of self or his family members directly or indirectly.

Sanjay Singhal Former CMD is currently in judicial custody and lodged in Tihar Jail. His bail plea was also dismissed by the court earlier. (ANI)

