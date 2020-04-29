CBI custody of Wadhawan brothers extended till May 1 in Yes Bank case

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 29 (ANI): The CBI custody of DHFL promoters Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan was extended till May 1 in connection with the Yes Bank scam case by a special court in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Earlier, the special CBI court had sent the two to CBI custody till April 29.

The DHFL promoters, who are accused in multi-crore Dewan Housing Finance Limited (DHFL) scam and Yes Bank scam, were arrested by a team of CBI after their quarantine period imposed for violating the lockdown ended.

Twenty-three members of the Wadhawan family were placed under institutional quarantine by the local police after they travelled to their farmhouse in Mahabaleshwar from Khandala amid the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown.

DHFL promoters Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan had not appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) last month in connection with the probe against Yes Bank promoter Rana Kapoor and others for money laundering. (ANI)

