CBI detains Congress leader Vinay Kulkarni for interrogation in Yogesh Gowda murder case

Dharwad (Karnataka) [India], November 5 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has detained former Karnataka minister and Congress leader Vinay Kulkarni and taken him into custody for interrogation, in connection with the 2016 murder case of Yogesh Gowda, a member of the Dharwad District Panchayat.



The CBI detained the Congress leader for interrogation this morning in the case. Gowda, a BJP leader from Dharwad, was allegedly murdered at his gym on June 15, 2016.

The police had arrested seven persons in connection with the case, which was handed over to the CBI. In March, the agency had informed that it has nabbed six accused in the case. (ANI)

