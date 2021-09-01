CBI detains man for 'manipulating' preliminary enquiry in Anil Deshmukh case

New Delhi [India], September 1 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday evening detained a man outside Mumbai airport for his alleged role in the 'manipulation' of preliminary inquiry against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in connection with an extortion case.

The detained man belonged to Deshmukh's legal team.

On August 29, a report that was allegedly part of a preliminary inquiry conducted by CBI got leaked to media. The report mentioned that the agency had concluded that "no cognizable offence had been committed by Anil Deshmukh".

The CBI, in its internal inquiry, found that Deshmukh's legal team attempted to bribe some lower-ranked CBI officials, sources said.

Strict action will be taken against the staff who were involved in the case, they added.

The investigation is underway to find out if more people were involved in the conspiracy to manipulate the documents.

Former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, in his letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, had earlier alleged that Deshmukh had indulged in "malpractices" and asked suspended Mumbai Police officer Sachin Waze to collect Rs 100 crore every month.

The case against Anil Deshmukh was registered on May 11 in the matter. Earlier in April, the CBI had conducted raids at four premises of Deshmukh after registering an FIR against him in connection with the case.

An FIR was filed based on Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act (Public servant taking gratification other than legal remuneration in respect of an official act) and criminal conspiracy (IPC 120 B). (ANI)