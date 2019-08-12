Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav (left) and Mulayam Singh Yadav (right) (File photo)
Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav (left) and Mulayam Singh Yadav (right) (File photo)

CBI didn't conduct fair probe against Mulayam, Akhilesh in DA case: Petitioner tells SC

ANI | Updated: Aug 12, 2019 14:33 IST

New Delhi, August 12 (ANI): The Supreme Court">Supreme Court was told that the CBI did not conduct a fair and proper investigation into the alleged disproportionate assets case against Samajwadi Party (SP) leaders Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav.
The petitioner, advocate Vishwanath Chaturvedi, who had sought a CBI-led probe in the case apprised the top court that the central probe agency "suppressed martial facts" to save criminal prosecution against Mulayam Singh Yadav and his sons Akhilesh and Prateek Yadav.
Advocate Chaturvedi said that the CBI in its affidavit filed in May this year before the Supreme Court">Supreme Court had claimed that the investigative agency has not found any proof to substantiate the allegations of disproportionate assets case against the Yadavs, hence, it had closed the preliminary enquiry on August 7, 2013.
He said CBI in its affidavit had also stated that it had submitted a report to the CVC in October 2013.
Chaturvedi citing response to a RTI filed by him, in his affidavit countering to CBI's claims, said that no such report filed by the CBI is available with Central Public Information Officer (CPIO) of Central Vigilance Commission (CVC).
The lawyer underlined that CVC on July 5 in a reply to a RTI filed by him, disclosed that "no such report was found in their possession."
Claiming that, statement made by the CBI in the counter affidavit is contradictory, he added that the investigative agency made incorrect statement before the Court.
He further contended that "the action of the CBI is legally not sustainable."
Chaturvedi claimed that the CBI is protecting Yadavs "intentionally and not investigated the matter in fair and proper manner but also misled the court", hence, the court may pass appropriate orders against the responsible officers of the CBI found guilty for misleading the Supreme Court">Supreme Court.
He said that the CBI should be directed by the apex court to produce the correct status of the case and action taken by them as per the direction of the court in 2007 and 2013.
His petition had said that the CBI has "utterly failed" to intimate either to the apex court or report to the jurisdictional Magistrate in respect of investigation done and status of the case as directed by the top court in two judgements.
The advocate also claimed that Mulayam Singh Yadav had allegedly amassed disproportionate assets worth over Rs 100 crore during his tenure as Uttar Pradesh chief minister between 1999 and 2005.
The CBI has taken an unusually long time to complete the preliminary inquiry in this highly sensitive and important matter of a long-pending investigation since 2007, said the plea, adding that even after the loss of 11 years when the verdict had come and six years after the order on review petition, CBI has not acted in the case.
In 2005, Chaturvedi had filed a plea in the apex court seeking the CBI inquiry against Mulayam, his sons Akhilesh and Prateek Yadav and daughter-in-law Dimple Yadav, under the Prevention of Corruption Act for allegedly acquiring amassed assets more than the known source of their income by misusing their power of authority.
In a March 2007 judgement, the Supreme Court">Supreme Court had ordered the CBI to inquire into allegations against Yadav family submit a report of its preliminary inquiry to the Centre.
The Yadav family later filed a review petition against 2007 verdict and in its December 2012 judgement, the top court gave the CBI complete freedom to go about the inquiry into allegations of disproportionate wealth.
However, the court had modified its 2007 order to exempt Dimple Yadav from the inquiry as she had not held any public posts during the period under the scanner.
A Bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi was hearing the case filed by Chaturvedi. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 15:20 IST

Noida: Case registered against seven persons accused in driver's murder

Gautam Buddh Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): A case has been registered against seven persons in connection with the alleged murder of a truck driver here.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 15:15 IST

Tharoor wishes Jaitley speedy recovery, says looking forward to...

New Delhi [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Monday said that he is relieved to know that the health condition of his "university contemporary and friend" Arun Jaitley is stable as reported by All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 15:15 IST

He abused people, misbehaved: BJP MLA on purported clip...

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Days after a purported audio clip of threatening a forest official went viral, BJP MLA Abhijeet Singh Saang on Monday said the official used to extort money from people for using the land which was given to them on lease.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 15:08 IST

Karnataka: Muslim families in flood-hit Belgaum deprived of Eid...

Belgaum (Karnataka) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Where the entire country is celebrating Eid al-Adha today, the scenario in Sai Nagar area of flood-hit Karnataka remains grim.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 15:06 IST

Karnataka floods: Death toll reaches 42

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): The death toll in flood-hit Karnataka on Monday mounted to 42.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 14:59 IST

Punjab CM hosts lunch for Kashmiri students on Eid al-Adha

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday hosted lunch for around 125 Kashmiri students on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at the state Bhavan here.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 14:55 IST

Eid al-Adha: BSF exchanges sweets with Bangladesh counterparts...

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): On the occasion of Eid al-Adha, the Border Security Force (BSF) on Monday greeted Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) at Fulbari at Indo-Bangladesh border here.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 14:52 IST

Offshore vessel Coastal Jaguar catches fire, 28 members rescued

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): 29 crew members of offshore support vessel Coastal Jaguar jumped into the water after a fire engulfed the vessel on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 14:41 IST

Eid celebrated peacefully in J-K, thousands offer prayers at...

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Eid prayers were concluded peacefully in all parts of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday with prayers beginning at 7 am at most mosques which went on till noon in some places.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 14:35 IST

CBI didn't conduct fair probe against Mulayam, Akhilesh in DA...

New Delhi, August 12 (ANI): The Supreme Court was told that the CBI did not conduct a fair and proper investigation into the alleged disproportionate assets case against Samajwadi Party (SP) leaders Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 14:31 IST

J-K: NSA visits sensitive areas on Eid al-Adha

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Monday carried out a recce of Srinagar to assess the situation on the ground on the day of Eid al-Adha.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 14:31 IST

CPI-M accuses Shah of deliberately skipping survey of...

New Delhi [India], Aug 12 (ANI): While expressing concern over the loss of life and destruction of property due to floods in various parts of the country, the CPI-M on Monday accused Home Minister Amit Shah of "deliberately skipping" the survey of badly-affected Kerala even as he made an aerial survey

Read More
iocl