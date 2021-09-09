CBI doubles reward to Rs 10 lakh in case of Dhanbad judge's death

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], September 8 (ANI): Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday increased the cash reward to Rs 10 lakh from Rs 5 lakh for anyone sharing "information of significance" on the alleged murder of Dhanbad Additional District and Sessions Judge Uttam Anand.



Earlier on August 19, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday submitted a progress report of probe into the death of Dhanbad additional session judge Uttam Anand in a sealed cover in the Jharkhand High Court.

Uttam Anand was an Additional District Judge posted in the Dhanbad district of Jharkhand was allegedly murdered after being mowed down by an autorickshaw in July this year.

The Supreme Court had taken a Suo Motu Cognizance of the alleged killing of ASG Anand. (ANI)

