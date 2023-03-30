"CBI, ED brought all corrupt people to one party": Kejriwal

New Delhi [India], March 29 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday took a jibe at the BJP. alleging that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) have brought all corrupt people of the country to one party.

Speaking at the Delhi Assembly, Kejriwal said, "The ED and CBI have brought all the corrupt people of the country to one party. These agencies raid Opposition leaders, put guns to their heads asking if they want to go to jail or the BJP."

Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kejriwal said, "The day Modi-ji is no longer the PM, India will become a 'corruption-free India'."

"The day the BJP government is voted out and the BJP leaders are put behind bars, India will be corruption-free," he added.

Kejriwal alleged that several of his party's MLAs have been threatened with CBI and ED raids but nothing could break them.

Earlier, on Tuesday, Kejriwal launched a scathing attack on the BJP government at the Centre, alleging that the "BJP has looted more in seven years than what the Congress did in 75 years".

He also raked up the Adani issue to target Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Echoing allegations against the Centre that were earlier raised by the Congress, Kejriwal said "six airports had been given to Adani group".

Kejriwal alleged that investigating agencies such as CBI and ED were being misused.

Both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have witnessed continuous disruptions since the beginning of the second part of the Budget session of Parliament on March 13 over the opposition's demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the Hindenburg-Adani row.

AAP MPs have also took part in the Opposition protests. (ANI)