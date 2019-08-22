CBI, ED doing their job: UP Dept CM Maurya on Chidambaram's arrest

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Thursday stated that central probe agencies were doing their job in the INX media case by arresting former union minister P Chidambaram.

"Chidambaram had been on bail for a long time. His interim bail application was rejected by the High Court. He approached the Supreme Court, which also refused to give him an urgent hearing. So, the CBI and ED are carrying out further procedures and doing their job," Maurya told ANI on being asked about Congress allegations of the actions being 'politically motivated'.

Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister P Chidambaram was arrested from his residence in Delhi late on Wednesday night and taken to CBI headquarters after officials of the probe agency scaled the boundary walls of his residence.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working to create a corruption-free India. If an investigation agency is probing a matter and doing their job, people should support it. Congress has ruled for a long time. Now, their past doings are getting disclosed," Maurya said.

"The people protesting it are scared that they might be next. But those who have not done anything wrong have nothing to fear. However, offenders will not be spared," he added.

Responding to reports of Congress leaders condemning the arrest, Maurya said: "Priyanka should be taking care of her husband Robert Vadra. There are several cases against him. Rahul Gandhi is also out on bail in a corruption case".

Former Union Minister P Chidambaram was arrested on Wednesday by Central probe agency in INX media case. (ANI)

