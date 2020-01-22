CBI files 4 new cases against underworld don Chhota Rajan and associates

New Delhi [India], Jan 22 (ANI): CBI has filed 4 new cases against underworld don Chhota Rajan and his associates under the sections for murder, attempt to murder, extortion and criminal conspiracy.
CBI has taken over Maharashtra police case after DoPT transferred the case to CBI. He's currently lodged in Delhi's Tihar Jail. (ANI)
ANI | Updated: Jan 22, 2020 08:26 IST
