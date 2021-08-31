CBI files application in Calcutta HC seeking post-mortem, DNA reports of deceased BJP worker Abhijit Sarkar

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], August 31 (ANI): Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday filed an application in the Calcutta High Court asking for all the post-mortem and DNA reports of deceased BJP worker Abhijit Sarkar, who was allegedly killed in Kolkata's Narkeldanga area, shortly after the assembly election results were announced on May 2.

The CBI has put in an application with the Registrar General of Calcutta High Court asking for all the medical reports of Sarkar.

On July 13, the Calcutta High Court had ordered a DNA test on the body of Sarkar. While passing an order in alleged post-poll violence cases, the High Court said the samples will be collected at the Command Hospital and sent to CFSL Kolkata for analysis. The examination report must be submitted to the High Court within seven days.



Earlier, the High Court had asked for a second autopsy of Sarkar. The court also extended the National Human Rights Commission's investigation to July 13.

Several incidents of violence were reported at various places after the announcement of the Assembly poll results on May 2, after which a four-member team deputed by the Ministry of Home Affairs also visited the post-poll violence-affected areas.

Says after the Calcutta High Court ordered a DNA test on the body of BJP activist Abhijit Sarkar after his brother Biswajit Sarkar reportedly could not identify the body, the report was submitted earlier in July, to the court in a sealed cover by the Additional Solicitor General. (ANI)



