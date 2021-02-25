CBI files case against ESIC officer in Panaji

Panaji (Goa) [India], February 25 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday registered a case against a social security officer of State Insurance Employees Corporation (ESIC) in Panaji over the allegations of possessing disproportionate assets, informed the agency.



It was alleged that the officer, during the period from January 1, 2005, to February 2, 2021, had amassed disproportionate assets, both movable and immovable, in his name and in the name of his family members, said an official statement from the CBI.

"Searches were conducted at the office and residential premises of the accused at Panaji and Margao in Goa, which resulted in the recovery of cash of Rs 15,23,300, Fixed Deposit Receipts (FDRs) valued at Rs 14 lakh, and various incriminating documents including investments made by the accused and his family members in properties, HDFC Life, LIC, etc.," the statement added.

The investigation agency also added that further probe into the case is underway. (ANI)

