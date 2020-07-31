CBI files case against two public servants for causing loss to IITM

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 31 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday registered a case against a number of persons including two former officials, for allegedly causing loss to the India Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM).

"The CBI has registered a case against a former scientist, ex-senior technical officer, managing director of a Mumbai-based private company and others on the allegations of causing loss to IITM," a release by the probe agency said.

The release said allegations have been made that during the period of 2011-2018, the then public servants entered into a conspiracy with others including the Managing Director and awarded the contract for the supply, commissioning and maintenance of 'Digital Display System of SAFAR-PUNE.

The agency conducted search operations at the residential and official premises of the accused in Pune and Mumbai. (ANI)

