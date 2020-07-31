Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 31 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday registered a case against a number of persons including two former officials, for allegedly causing loss to the India Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM).
"The CBI has registered a case against a former scientist, ex-senior technical officer, managing director of a Mumbai-based private company and others on the allegations of causing loss to IITM," a release by the probe agency said.
The release said allegations have been made that during the period of 2011-2018, the then public servants entered into a conspiracy with others including the Managing Director and awarded the contract for the supply, commissioning and maintenance of 'Digital Display System of SAFAR-PUNE.
The agency conducted search operations at the residential and official premises of the accused in Pune and Mumbai. (ANI)
CBI files case against two public servants for causing loss to IITM
ANI | Updated: Jul 31, 2020 00:11 IST
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 31 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday registered a case against a number of persons including two former officials, for allegedly causing loss to the India Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM).