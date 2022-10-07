CBI files charge sheet against TMC leader Anubrata Bondal in cattle smuggling case

New Delhi [India], October 7 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday filed a charge sheet against Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal before the Special CBI court in Asansol in a case related to cattle smuggling.

In a statement, CBI mentioned that during further investigation in the instant case, it was revealed that the main accused in the conspiracy along with other accused ran the cattle smuggling racket smoothly starting from procurement, and transportation of the same through the international border.

As per the allegations, another accused named Mohammad Enamul Haque had paid huge amounts of money to Anubrata Mondal through other accused.

During the period 2014-18, Anubrata Mondal had allegedly accumulated huge properties in and around Bolpur and Kolkata in his name and family members by using illegal cash received in cattle smuggling.

Anubrata Mondal has allegedly invested around 18 crores in Fixed Deposit accounts and SB bank accounts maintained with different banks out of the illegal money received from Mohammad Enamul Haque.

Earlier on Friday, a team of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) reached Asansol jail to interrogate Saigal Hussain, the personal security guard of Mondal.

On September 16, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raided and arrested Mondal's daughter, Sukanya Mondal.



On August 11, Mondal was sent to 14-day judicial custody by the CBI Special Court after he was arrested from his residence in Birbhum's Bolpur.

Anubrata Mondal is the Trinamool Congress (TMC) Birbhum district president and is considered a close associate of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on September 21, 2020, arrested a former Border Security Force (BSF) Commandant, in connection with an illegal cattle smuggling case across the Indo-Bangladesh border.

Anubrata Mondal's name came under the CBI scanner during the investigation of the case, the agency had said.

The main office of the JHM Group in West Bengal's Bentinck street, which belonged to the nephews of Enamul Haque namely Humayun Kabir, Jahangir Alam, and Mehedi Hasan, was also raided in connection with the cattle smuggling case, the Crime Investigation Department (CID) informed.

Enamul Haque was arrested by the ED on February 18 and is currently in judicial custody.

The total attachment, in this case, has reached Rs 11.67 crore. The ED identified proceeds of crime to the tune of Rs 418 crore till now. (ANI)

