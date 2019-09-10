CBI files chargesheet against Mansoor Khan, 19 others in IMA ponzi scam

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a chargesheet against I-Monetary Advisory (IMA) founder Mansoor Khan and 19 others in an alleged multi-crore ponzi scam case.

The chargesheet was filed against IMA's director Khan, seven of its directors, five members, one auditor and five companies related to IMA group for cheating, criminal conspiracy and breach of trust under relevant sections of IPC in a court here on September 7.

The Karnataka government had transferred the case to the agency last month.

"After taking over the case, CBI has formed a 12-Member Multi-Disciplinary Investigation Team (MDIT) comprising of its investigators who are being assisted by Chartered Accountants, Forensic Auditor, Computer Forensic Experts, and Bankers," the CBI said in a statement.

Khan's firm has been accused of duping thousands of people by promising high returns using Islamic ways of investment.

The scam came to light in June this year after the prime accused, Khan, fled the country, leaving behind an audio message, in which he threatened to commit suicide due to alleged 'harassment' by some politicians and goons.

Khan was arrested in July on his arrival from Dubai after a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the scam located and persuaded him to come to India and submit before the law. Following this, he was sent to the judicial custody. (ANI)