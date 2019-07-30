CBI files FIR against Rolls Royce, Aashmore Pvt Ltd, Turbotech Energy Services International, others

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 22:40 IST

CCD founder missing: Signature on note does not tally with...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 30 (ANI): The authenticity of the note allegedly written by founder-owner of Cafe Coffee Day (CCD) V G Siddhartha, who is missing since Monday, is not known and the signature on it does not match with Siddhartha's signature as available in his annual reports, said t