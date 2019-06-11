CBI files fresh FIRs against fugitive diamantaire Jatin Mehta, nine premises searched

New Delhi [India], Jun 11 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday registered three fresh FIRs against absconding diamantaire Jatin Mehta and others, including a foreign national, in connection with an alleged loan fraud of over Rs 700 crore in two public sector banks.

The FIR was registered on the basis of complaints made by Union Bank of India and Bank of Maharashtra. Nine premises were searched by the investigating agency today.

The premises of Mehta in Mumbai, whole-time directors Ramesh Parikh and Ravichandran Ramaswami of Forever Precious Jewellery and Diamonds Ltd in Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Coimbatore and Director of Bombay Diamonds Company in Thane were searched following the complaints made by the two banks.

In total, CBI has registered nine FIRs against Mehta and others pertaining to a bank fraud of Rs 2,100 crore.

In May 2016, the Enforcement Directorate had attached Mehta's properties and registered six FIRs against the merchant and Winsome Group in relation with bank loan default.

The Gujarat-based diamond merchant owes more than Rs 6,500 crore to a consortium of banks. (ANI)

