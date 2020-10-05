CBI files Rs 75 cr disproportionate assets case against D K Shivakumar; 'Vendetta against me' he alleges

New Delhi [India], October 5 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against Congress leader D K Shivakumar on allegations of possession of disproportionate assets worth Rs.74.93 crore (approximately) in his name and in the name of his family members.

"The CBI has registered a case against former Minister of Karnataka Government (Presently MLA) on the allegations of possession of disproportionate assets to the tune of Rs.74.93 crore(approx) in his name and in the name of his family members," the agency said in a statement on Monday.

The official release read: "It may be recalled that Government of Karnataka has issued a notification u/s 6 of DSPE Act and it was followed by a Notification u/s 5 of DSPE Act issued by Government of India after which CBI had initially registered a Preliminary Enquiry during March, 2020 against the said MLA and others in the matter."

The agency said that searches were conducted today at 14 locations including Karnataka, Delhi, Mumbai at the premises of said MLA and others which led to the recovery of cash of Rs.57 lakh (approx) and several incriminating documents including property documents, bank related information, computer hard disk etc. Further investigation is underway.

Former Karnataka minister Shivakumar was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on September 23 in 2019 on a money laundering case and was sent to Tihar Jail under judicial custody. Delhi High court granted him bail a month later and he was released.

Meanwhile, Shivakumar said that the raid today was part of "a continuation of BJP's vendetta politics" against him.

"This raid is a continuation of BJP's vendetta politics against me. Congress was fighting on behalf of people ever since Corona & exposing the failures of BJP Govt. Such raids wont stop me from fighting against injustice. We will win against such tactics in the court of the people," Shivakumar tweeted. (ANI)