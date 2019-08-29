CBI files supplementary charge sheet in chit fund case of Odisha

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a supplementary chargesheet in the court here against three 'private' people including a former honorary secretary of Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) in connection with a chit fund case.

"The CBI has filed a supplementary chargesheet in the designated court, Bhubaneswar against three private persons including a representative of a hotel and then Honorary Secretary of Odisha Cricket Association along with Odisha Cricket Association under relevant sections of IPC and Prize Chits & Money Circulation Schemes (Banning) Act, 1978, etc., in an on-going investigation of a chit fund case," read the CBI release on Thursday.

The investigative agency had registered the instant case against Odisha based group of companies and others in compliance with the orders of the Supreme Court passed in May 2014.

The CBI stated that OCA through its honorary secretary and in criminal conspiracy with Odisha based Group of Companies allegedly promoted "the said Group of Companies so that the credibility of the companies rose in the eyes of the general public and more people invested in the different schemes floated by said Group of Companies."

"In lieu of the same, they allegedly received a sum of Rs 1 crore (approximately) from the said Group of Companies in the garb of sponsorship of the Odisha Ranjit Cricket Team and title sponsorship of Odisha Premier League, 2011," read the release.

The agency further said the representative of a hotel in allegedly criminal conspiracy with other co-accused private persons was actively involved in the "misappropriation of the immovable properties of the said Group of Companies at Balasore and Bhubaneswar and therefore, became a partner to misappropriate the said properties purchased out of the funds of the said Group of Companies."

The CBI said that the accused allegedly misappropriated the sale proceeds of two immovable properties.

Earlier, six charge sheets including four supplementary charge sheets have been filed by the CBI against 33 accused persons including eight companies and firms of the said Group of Companies.

"The public are reminded that the above findings are based on the investigation done by CBI and evidence collected by it. Under the Indian Law, the accused are presumed to be innocent till their guilt is finally established after a fair trial," read the release. (ANI)

