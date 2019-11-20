CBI files supplementary chargesheet in Narendra Dabholkar murder case

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 20 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a supplementary chargesheet against accused Sanjeev Punalekar and Vikram Bhave in Pune Sessions Court in the Narendra Dabholkar murder case.

Punalekar is already out on bail while Vikram Bhave is presently lodged at Yerwada Jail in Pune.

In August earlier this year, the Pune Sessions Court had granted an extension of 90 days to the CBI to file a charge-sheet.

On August 17, the court had rejected Bhave's bail plea.

The CBI had arrested Bhave and Punalekar from Mumbai on May 25 in connection with the matter.

Founder of the Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti (MANS), Dabholkar was shot dead by bike-borne assailants while returning home from a morning walk on August 20, 2013. (ANI)

