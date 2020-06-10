CBI files three chargesheets against ex-chief engineer, others for causing loss to Noida authority

New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed three chargesheets in a special Ghaziabad court against former chief engineer Yadav Singh and others for allegedly causing financial loss to Noida authority, an official statement said on Wednesday.

According to the CBI, the chargesheets have been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Prevention of Corruption Act.

One of the chargesheets have been filed against then chief engineer and 11 then officials of Noida authority for causing an alleged loss of Rs.50.20 lakh to Noida authority.

"It was alleged that the accused, during the period 2007-08, fraudulently entered into a criminal conspiracy among themselves and with the proprietor of a private company to award three contracts pertaining to laying of feeder line through underground cable, electrification work of flyover and shifting electrical lines, to a private company," CBI said in a statement.

Another chargesheet was filed against the then officials for causing an alleged loss of Rs 54.28 lakh to Noida Authority in 2008-09 by fraudulently awarding two contracts pertaining to shifting of electrical lines, etc to a private company.

"The third chargesheet was filed against the then chief engineer, proprietor of a Noida-based private company, and nine then officials of Noida authority for causing an alleged loss of approximately Rs 72.05 lakh to NOIDA Authority," the statement said.

"It was alleged that the accused public servants during the period 2010-11 fraudulently entered into criminal conspiracy to award two contracts to the private company," it added.

The probe agency had registered the case in the matter on January 17, 2018, against the then chief engineer and others on the allegations of criminal conspiracy and misuse of official position as well as accepting a bribe from the contractors as quid-pro-quo for awarding contracts in violation of tender norms, causing loss to NOIDA Authority. (ANI)

