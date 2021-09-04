CBI files two charge sheets in separate cases of West Bengal post-poll violence

New Delhi [India], September 4 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday filed two charge sheets in separate cases related to violence and other offences in West Bengal after Calcutta High Court ordered a court-monitored agency probe into the incidents of post-poll violence in the state.

According to a statement issued by CBI, in the first case, CBI has filed the charge sheet against four accused before the Competent Court.

"CBI had registered the instant case on August 25, 2021 on the orders of High Court of Calcutta and taken over the investigation of the case, earlier registered at Police Station Bhatpara, District North 24 Parganas vide FIR dated June 6, 2021 against 3 accused and unknown person on the allegations that the accused visited the house of a victim and abused him and other members. One of the accused allegedly hurled a bomb on the forehead of the said victim and due to the explosion of the bomb, he died," the statement read.

"Further investigation is being conducted against the remaining accused," it added.

In the second case, a charge sheet was filed on September 2 against two accused before the Competent Court.



"CBI had registered the instant case on August 28, 2021 on the orders of the High Court of Calcutta and taken over the investigation of the case earlier registered at Police Station Nalhati, District Birbhum vide FIR on the allegations that the complainant was going to Madhuri from Nalhati and was near the Police Camp. Two unknown labours told him that one person was lying in the paddy field by the side of Canel Bank road," the statement informed.

"The complainant rushed to the spot and got to know that a resident of nearby Jagdhari village was lying dead in the paddy field of Moijuddin. The complainant made a phone call to Nalhati Police Station. The Police came to the spot and brought the body to Rampurhat Hospital. It has been alleged that some miscreants had killed the victim. Further investigation is being conducted against the remaining accused," it added.

CBI has so far registered 34 cases and investigation is continuing in these cases.

Earlier this month, Calcutta High Court ordered a court-monitored CBI probe into the incidents of post-poll violence in the state. The High Court also ordered to set up Special Investigation Teams for investigation and senior officers from West Bengal cadre will be a part of the team.

Several incidents of violence were reported at various places after the announcement of the West Bengal assembly poll results on May 2, after which a four-member team deputed by the Ministry of Home Affairs, also visited affected areas. (ANI)

