CBI files two chargesheets in separate cases related to chit fund

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], September 19 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday filed two supplementary chargesheets in separate cases related to chit fund in a Bhubaneswar court.

"In the first case, a supplementary chargesheet has been filed against 25 accused including promoter and director of Delhi-based private company and others including officials of sister companies on the allegations of misappropriation of the amount collected from the gullible public," CBI said in a statement.

"CBI had registered the case on June 5, 2014, under Sections 120 B, 420 of IPC and section 4 5 and 6 of Prize Chits and Money Circulation Schemes (Banning) Act, 1978 on the orders dated May 9, 2014, of the Supreme Court of India passed in Writ Petition (Civil) Number 401 of 2013 and Writ Petition (Civil) Number 413 of 2013 and took up the investigation of the case, earlier registered at Kaniha Police Station, District-Angul (Odisha) against a private group of companies based at Delhi," the statement said.



The probe agency said it has filed a supplementary chargesheet in the second case against a private company based in the national capital.

"In the second case, a supplementary chargesheet has been filed against a private company based at Paschim Vihar, New Delhi and two others including its director. CBI had registered the case on June 5, 2014, under Sections 420, 406 of IPC and Section 66 of IT Act on the orders dated May 9, 2014, of the Supreme Court passed in Writ Petition (Civil) No. 401 of 2013 and Writ Petition (Civil) No. 413 of 2013 and taken over the investigation of the case, earlier registered at EOW Bhubaneswar (Odisha)," it said.

The statement further said, "It was alleged that a private company based at Paschim Vihar, Delhi was a money circulation networking company and the said company allured depositors by offering lucrative returns and collected huge money from the public without having authorisation from the competent authorities, and cheated them." (ANI)

