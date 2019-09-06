CBI gained high degree of credibility over years: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi [India], Sept 6 (ANI): Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday said the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has gained a high degree of credibility over the years.

"CBI over the years has gained a high degree of credibility and I think the best of evidence is that....even if there is a small theft of Rs 5, they refuse to trust the 'Daroga' and say ki CBI ko de do (hand it over to CBI). CBI has become a benchmark for the interrogation of crime in this country. Even though the CBI's conviction rate has been high and it has been progressively on the rise," he said while speaking at National Conference on Cyber Crime.

Emphasising on the need to study and understand cybercrime, the Minister of State for PMO said, "The study and understanding of cybercrime is important for a country like India because we are a populous nation and we have the second-largest number of internet users in the world after China."

The Minister pointed out that the session is being held in the wake of abrogation of Article 370, the aftermath of which has seen the circulation of fake videos and fake news for cyber manipulation. (ANI)