CBI Head of Kolkata Zone, Pankaj K Srivastava transferred

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 25 (ANI): Pankaj K Srivastava, Joint Director of Central Bureau of Investigation of the Kolkata Zone was transferred and posted as Joint Director (Training).

Srivastava had been overseeing the Saradha, Rose Valley chit fund cases.

According to an order issued by the CBI, Srivastava will continue to hold additional charge of Head of Zone, Economic Offences-III Zone and Head of Zone, Kolkata Zone.

Additionally Sharad Agarwal, Joint Director (Training) has been transferred to the head of Zone, ST Zone, relieving Joint Director NM Singh of the post.

"Singh will hold substantive charge of Head of Zone, SC Zone with the additional charge of Head of Zone, North East Zone," the order stated. (ANI)

