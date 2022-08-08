CBI held bank manager for demanding bribe

New Delhi [India], August 8 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) held a branch manager of the Central Bank of India in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly demanding a bribe to allow the deceased's son to withdraw money from his father's account who died during COVID wave.



The CBI has received a complaint through email into the matter where the complainant who lives in village Devgarh of Lalitpur district in Uttar Pradesh, has alleged that Branch Manager of Central Bank of India, Jakhlaun Branch in Lalitpur demanded Rs 13,000 for allowing withdrawal of money from the bank account of his late father, the FIR in the matter read.

"My father died during the Covid wave and Rs 2,63,739 are deposited in his account. Even after completing all required formalities to get the deposited amount released, the bank manager kept on making various excuses and finally, he demanded Rs 13,000 bribe but I don't want to give a bribe," said the complainant as mentioned in the FIR.

The complaint was discreetly verified by an Inspector of CBI who confirmed that there is a demand for a bribe of Rs 13,000 which has been further reduced to Rs 10,000 by the accused Branch Manager for releasing the balance amount of Rs 2,63,739 available in the bank account of the late father of the complainant, it read further. (ANI)

