CBI inquiry in SSR death case will expose drug cartels: Ravi Kishan

New Delhi [India], Aug 28 (ANI): Bhojpuri actor and BJP MP Ravi Kishan on Sunday said that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case will expose drug cartels and several names would be revealed.

"It was initially quite shocking for me but I knew such things happen quite frequently in the industry. The drug network is worth several hundred crores. These drugs, which have a lot of different names, like LSD, cocaine, MD, and are available at rave parties, are not within the reach of common people. Many big names will be exposed by the investigation," Kishan told ANI.

"I used to think that people in the film industry were conscious about their health and would not indulge in these things but I soon learnt that several people were involved. Narcotics Control Bureau should also look into this as soon as possible. They should track where the drugs came from and how they are moved around the country," he added.

He said the drug cartel will be exposed soon. "These drugs ruin the lives of the younger generation and destroy the lives of talented Bollywood actors," he told ANI.

The Gorakhpur MP said that he is confident that the probe agencies will go to the bottom of the issue and find the truth.

"I believe that the investigation is headed in the right direction. The death of the actor will be properly investigated," he said. (ANI)

