CBI issues lookout notice against P Chidambaram

New Delhi [India], Aug 21 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has issued a lookout notice against senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, sources said on Wednesday.

Earlier today, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had also issued a similar notice against former Union Home Minister.

The move comes after the ED and the CBI teams went to Chidambaram's residence last evening, apparently to arrest him, but returned as he was said to be not there.

On Tuesday night, the CBI had pasted a notice outside his Jor Bagh residence and had asked him to appear before the agency within two hours.

Chidambaram faced a major setback on Tuesday when the Delhi High Court dismissed his anticipatory bail plea in corruption and money laundering case related to alleged INX Media scam.

Following this, the Congress leader filed a Special Leave Petition (SLP) in the Supreme Court against the High Court order seeking pre-arrest bail.

The CBI and the ED had also filed a caveat petition in the Supreme Court over Chidambaram's plea seeking protection from arrest.

The lawmaker was, however, unable to get immediate relief as his plea did not get listed despite several efforts by his counsel.

The case pertains to alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance given to INX Media to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 when Chidambaram was the Union Finance Minister. (ANI)