CBI joins hands with other govt agencies to provide food to needy amid lockdown

New Delhi [India], April 12 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has joined hands with other government agencies to provide food to needy and poor, including migrant labourers and workers, amid the countrywide lockdown.

"The CBI officials in cities like Chennai, Bangalore, and Hyderabad, in addition to their work, have also extended support voluntarily and distributed food/ration to these homeless migrant labourers/workers staying in temporary shelters," read a statement by the CBI.

Meanwhile, several states, including Odisha, Punjab, and Telangana have extended till the end of April the three-week countrywide lockdown, which has been imposed as a preventive measure against the spread of coronavirus. (ANI)

