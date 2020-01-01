CBI lauds Mangaluru Police for bringing proclaimed offender to book

Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], Jan 1 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has lauded the efforts of Mangaluru police for bringing a notorious fraudster, Sam Peters, to book. He was absconding and was declared proclaimed offender by CBI and several state police.

Raghuramarajan, SP CBI has written to SV Maruthi, Sub Inspector, Mangalore East Police Station appreciating his efforts in bringing the absconder to book.

"With the dedicated efforts you have arrested Sham Peter in Criminal case of Mangalore East Police Station, Kadri Hill, Mangalore City, Karnataka and for him, you extracted his other name, Rahul Peter. After that, you went further and traced his involvement in the CBI case and informed the same to CBI for necessary action. Searching his name in other cases and informing CBI is the epitome of the dedication of a police officer. Your Zeal and enthusiasm is a source of motivation for others and highly appreciable," read the letter.

" CBI appreciates team Mangaluru police for bringing Sam Peter a notorious fraudster wanted by CBI and many other state police to book.. kudos to my team... " tweeted PS Harsha, Commissioner Police, Mangaluru (ANI)

