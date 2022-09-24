CBI launches 'Op Meghachakra' against online child sexual abuse in 20 states and UTs

New Delhi [India], September 24 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday launched 'Operation Meghchakra', in 20 states and UTs, across the country, against the circulation and sharing of child sexual abuse material online.

A senior CBI official informed that under the operation, the searches are underway at 56 locations in 20 states-- including Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa, Karnataka, Telengana and Tamil Nadu-- and Union Territories in connection with two cases pertaining to online Child Sexual Exploitation Material (CSEM).

The searches are being carried on the basis of the inputs shared by the Interpol unit of New Zealand through Singapore.

The exercise is code-named "Op Meghachakra" as the CSEM was downloaded and circulated through 'Cloud Space'.

Raids are related to two cases that CBI has registered into the matter, it include the case registered by the CBI last year.

In 2021, the CBI had carried out a similar crackdown code-named "Operation Carbon" in November when raids were conducted at 76 locations across the country against 83 persons and several persons were arrested.

CBI is also the nodal agency for the Interpol.

It is first probe agency to set a cyber crime unit, related to the investigations for cyber crimes in the country.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)