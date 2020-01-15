New Delhi [India], Jan 15 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered preliminary inquiry into alleged violations of Master Plan of Patnitop in Jammu and Kashmir by hotel owners.
The violation allegedly took place in conspiracy with public servants at Patnitop Development Authority and others.
A team of more than 30 officers has been constituted to investigate the matter. (ANI)
CBI launches preliminary inquiry into alleged violations of Patnitop Master Plan
ANI | Updated: Jan 15, 2020 15:13 IST
