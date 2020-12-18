CBI likely to file chargesheet in Hathras case today

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 18 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is likely to file a chargesheet before a special court in Lucknow in connection with the Hathras case, related to the alleged gangrape and murder of a 19-year-old Dalit woman.



The 19-year-old had succumbed to her injuries at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital on September 29 after being assaulted and allegedly gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras on September 14.

Her body was cremated by the Uttar Pradesh Police and the administration allegedly without the consent or the presence of the victim's family.

The Supreme Court had earlier directed that the Allahabad High Court will monitor the probe, being conducted by the CBI into the Hathras case. (ANI)

