CBI moves SC against bail granted to Lalu Yadav by Jharkhand HC

New Delhi [India], Feb 14 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday moved the Supreme Court against the Jharkhand High Court's order granting bail to the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav in the fodder scam case.

After the former Bihar Chief Minister completed half of his jail term in connection with the Deoghar treasury scam case, the High Court had recently granted him bail.

Challenging the High Court's order, the CBI filed an appeal before the Supreme Court.

In 2018, the RJD supremo was sentenced to 14-year imprisonment, seven years each under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Prevention of Corruption Act in the fodder scam case. He was also slapped with a fine of Rs 60 lakh.

The case pertains to the fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 3.5 crore from the Dumka treasury by Animal Husbandry Department officials between 1991 and 1996 when Lalu served as the state's chief minister. (ANI)

