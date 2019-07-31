Uttar Pradesh minister Ranvendra Pratap Singh speaking to ANI
Uttar Pradesh minister Ranvendra Pratap Singh speaking to ANI

CBI names UP minister's kin in Unnao rape survivor car crash case

ANI | Updated: Jul 31, 2019 18:53 IST

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 31 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh minister Ranvendra Pratap Singh, whose kin Arun Singh is charged with murder in Unnao rape survivor accident case, on Wednesday expressed confidence in CBI's probe into the matter.
"The CBI is investigating the matter. Everything will be clear in the investigation. He is my relative there is no doubt it, but that is not a crime," Ranvendra, who is a Minister of State for Agriculture in the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government told ANI.
Ranvendra's son-in-law Arun Singh has been named in the FIR filed by CBI along with BJP legislator Kuldeep Singh Sengar, his brother and others, after a road accident left a girl who had accused the MLA of rape in critical condition.
The truck owner and driver belong to the same Fatehpur district, however, there is no evidence yet to connect Ranvendra Singh to either of the duo.
Meanwhile, the uncle of Unnao rape survivor said in his statement that "BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar is behind this entire incident. He destroyed my entire family and I have all evidence."
The uncle of the Unnao rape survivor came out of the jail today on parole to attend the last rites of his wife who was killed in a road accident.
He was in the jail in alleged connection in the cases of contempt of court, murder and robbing a train.
The CBI will question Unnao rape accused Kuldeep Singh Sengar and the gunmen assigned to the rape survivor in connection with her accident in Raebareli, sources said on Wednesday.
Earlier today, a three-member team of the investigating agency had arrived at the accident site in Raebareli, to carry out further investigation in the case.
The agency had, earlier today, registered a case against the legislator, his brother Manoj Singh Sengar and eight others in connection with the rape survivor's accident case.
The agency also filed charges of criminal conspiracy, murder, attempt to murder and criminal intimidation against 20 unknown people.
The case was handed over to the CBI yesterday after a formal request was made by the Uttar Pradesh government to the Centre for a probe by the agency.
The Uttar Pradesh Police had earlier filed a case involving murder and other charges against the legislator and nine others in connection with the accident.
The accident took place on July 28 when the Unnao rape survivor was on her way to Raebareli. A truck rammed into the vehicle in which she was travelling with her two aunts and a lawyer.
While she and her lawyer sustained grievous injuries, her aunts were killed.
Kuldeep Singh Sengar, a legislator from Bangermau in Unnao district, is the prime accused in the case. He is currently lodged in Sitapur district jail.
The teenager was allegedly raped by the MLA at his residence in Unnao on June 4, 2017, where she had gone to seek a job. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 19:50 IST

TN: Chennai doctors extract 526 teeth from sever-year-old boy's mouth

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 31 (ANI): In a staggering development, doctors have extracted 526 teeth from the mouth of a seven-year-old boy in a rare surgery performed at Saveetha Dental College and Hospital in Chennai, doctors said.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 19:45 IST

2 held, over 1kg heroin seized in Ludhiana

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], July 31 (ANI): Punjab police arrested two persons and seized over one kilogram of heroin from their possession as part of a crackdown on drug trafficking and misdemeanours in Khanna area of the city, police said on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 19:43 IST

Bihar youth beaten up for allegedly attempting to rape minor girl

Patna (Bihar) [India], July 31 (ANI): A youth was beaten up by the public on Wednesday here for allegedly trying to rape an eight-year-old girl.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 19:39 IST

DGCA suspends license of 2 SpiceJet pilots

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday suspended licenses of two SpiceJet pilots for runway excursion while landing at Surat.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 19:38 IST

One dead, two injured after house collapses in Udhampur

Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 31 (ANI): One person died and two others sustained injuries after a house collapsed here on Wednesday due to intermittent rains in the area.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 19:35 IST

J-K CEO to chair meeting regarding preparation of Electors...

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Chief Electoral Officer, Shailendra Kumar will chair a meeting through video conferencing with all district election officers and other officials on August 2.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 19:32 IST

Viral video of youth performing stunts on Delhi road prompts...

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): Days after a video of a young skater performing dangerous stunts on the road went viral, Delhi Police on Wednesday identified and issued a challan for rash driving against the youth.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 19:30 IST

Exchange of fire between terrorists, security forces in Shopian

Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 31 (ANI): An exchange of fire broke out between terrorists and security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 19:29 IST

West Bengal: BSF troops recover 350 bottles of Phensedyl, 180...

North Dinajpur (West Bengal) [India], July 31 (ANI): Troops of Border Security Force (BSF) recovered 12 bags containing 350 bottles of Phensedyl and 180 Yaba tablets, along India-Bangladesh border in Raiganj on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 19:16 IST

JD(S) expels three rebel MLAs for anti-party activities

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 31 (ANI): The Janata Dal (Secular) expelled three rebel MLAs from the party for indulging in anti-party activities, days after the Congress-JD(S) government collapsed after losing the confidence motion.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 19:15 IST

Unnao rape survivor and lawyer are stable, says Lucknow hospital

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 31 (ANI): The Unnao rape survivor and her lawyer, who are being treated at King George's Medical University here after sustaining grievous injuries in an accident on July 28, are stable, the hospital said on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 19:14 IST

PM Modi chairs 30th interaction through 'PRAGATI' platform

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday chaired his thirtieth interaction through PRAGATI - the ICT-based, multi-modal platform for Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation.

Read More
iocl