CBI officer probing Rakesh Asthana case applies for voluntary retirement

ANI | Updated: Sep 26, 2019 06:47 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 26 (ANI): CBI officer Satish Dagar, who was investigating the corruption case against former special director Rakesh Asthana, has applied for voluntary retirement, CBI spokesperson said on Wednesday.
"CBI SP Satish Dagar has submitted an application for voluntary retirement from service (VRS) citing personal grounds," the CBI spokesperson said.
The agency had last year registered an FIR against Asthana for allegedly taking bribe from a person in exchange of ensuring relief in the case.
Following this, the Centre had sent the then CBI director Alok Verma and his deputy Rakesh Asthana on leave as they both levelled allegations of corruption against each other.
On May 31, the Delhi High Court granted the agency four months to complete the investigation in the case.
Dagar was made the investigating officer (IO) in the case, replacing A K Bassi who was transferred to Port Blair in "public interest" by acting CBI director M Nageswar Rao, who took charge after Verma was sent on leave. (ANI)

