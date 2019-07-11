CBI officer probing Rakesh Asthana case prematurely repatriated to state cadre

New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI): Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) DIG Tarun Gauba, who was investigating the case of the agency's former Special Director Rakesh Asthana, was on Thursday prematurely repatriated to his state cadre in Uttar Pradesh.

The decision was conveyed through an order issued by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievance and Pensions.

"Approval of the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) is hereby conveyed for premature repatriation of Tarun Gauba, IPS (UP:2001), DIG, CBI to his State Cadre," the notice read.

Nitin Wakankar, Chief Information Officer of CBI said, "Tarun Gauba's tenure in CBI was up to October 2019, and he has been selected for the prestigious Fulbright Scholarship beginning in August in the US."

He added, "As Tarun Gauba could not have remained in CBI beyond his 7-year tenure ending in October, on his personal request, he has been repatriated to his parent cadre, from where he will proceed on the scholarship." (ANI)

