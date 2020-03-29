CBI officials to donate one-day salary to PM CARES fund to fight coronavirus

New Delhi [India], Mar 29 (ANI): CBI officials have decided to donate their one-day salary to Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES Fund) to help the Center in its efforts to fight coronavirus in the country.

This is a dedicated national fund with the primary objective of dealing with any kind of emergency or distress situation like posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prime Minister is the Chairman of this trust and its Members include Defence Minister, Home Minister and Finance Minister. The citizens and organisations can go to the website pmindia.gov.in and donate to PM CARES Fund.

The account number for the PM CARES fund is 2121PM20202 with IFSC code SBIN0000691. The SWIFT code is SBININBB104 and the UPI id is pmcares@sbi.

People can also donate to the fund on pmindia.gov.in using UPI, Net Banking, RTGS, NEFT and debit and credit cards. (ANI)

