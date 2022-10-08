CBI questions ex-Meghalaya Guv over his allegations bribes were offered to him

New Delhi [India], October 8 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) questioned former Governor of Meghalaya Satya Pal Malik over his allegations that he was offered bribes worth Rs 300 crores for clearing two files.

According to sources, he was called for questioning on Thursday at CBI headquarters in Delhi where he was questioned for several hours.

CBI filed two FIRs and searched 14 locations all over the country over the bribery allegations of former J&K Governor Satyapal Malik.



In April, CBI conducted raids in six states and registered two FIRs on allegations of corruption.

Earlier, Malik had alleged at a public meeting, that when he was Jammu and Kashmir Governor, he was offered Rs 300 crores bribe to clear two files related to a group medical insurance scheme for government employees and work related to Kiru hydroelectric power project in the state.

A senior CBI official said that, after preliminary enquiry into the allegations, they have registered two FIRs into the matter and raids were conducted at 14 locations in six states.

During the raids, the premises associated with a serving IAS officer and three former officials of Chenab Valley Power Projects Pvt Ltd (CVPPPL) were searched, said the official.

CBI had registered two separate cases on the request from the Jammu and Kashmir Government on the allegations of malpractices first in the award of a contract of J&K Employees Health Care Insurance Scheme to a private company and release of Rs 60 crores (approx.) in the year 2017-18. The other FIR was filed in connection to awarding the contract worth Rs 2200 crore (approx.) of civil works of Kiru Hydro Electric Power Project (HEP) to a private firm in the year 2019. (ANI)

