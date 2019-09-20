CBI quizzes IAS officer Raj Kumar Khatri in connection with IMA ponzi scam

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 20 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has quizzed IAS Raj Kumar Khatri in connection with its ongoing probe in I-Monetary Advisory (IMA) ponzi scam case, sources told ANI.

According to sources in the CBI, Khatri -- IAS officer of 1988 Karnataka cadre -- was questioned on Wednesday.

The CBI is investigating allegations of IMA cheating 40,000 investors by promising high returns using Islamic ways of investment.

IMA founder Mohammed Mansoor Khan had fled the country but was later arrested on his arrival from Dubai in July this year.

The SIT had later handed over the investigation to the CBI.

The CBI has already filed a charge sheet against Mansoor and 19 others in the alleged multi-crore ponzi scam case. The charge sheet was filed against Mansoor Khan, seven of the company's directors, five members, one auditor and five companies related to IMA group for cheating, criminal conspiracy and breach of trust under relevant sections of IPC in a court here on September 7.

The scam came to light in June this year after the prime accused, Mansoor, fled the country, leaving behind an audio message, in which he threatened to commit suicide due to alleged 'harassment' by some politicians and goons.

On Thursday, the CBI examined former Karanataka minister Zameer Ahmed Khan in connection with the scam. During the interrogation, Zameer was questioned about the alleged illegal financial transaction between Khan and him. (ANI)

