CBI quizzes police official Dilip Hazra in Saradha ponzi scam

New Delhi [India], June 4 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday interrogated police official Dilip Hazra, who was a member of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed to probe Saradha ponzi scam in West Bengal.

Hazara was also quizzed by the probe agency over his role in the SIT at CGO Complex at around 10 am on Monday.

On May 29, CBI had summoned senior Kolkata Police officer Arnab Ghosh, a former Deputy Commissioner (Detective Department) of Bidhannagar Commissionerate, and Hazra for interrogation at its Kolkata office.

Hazra, however, did not appear before the agency.

Former Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar, who had earlier headed the West Bengal Police's SIT that probe the case, is accused of tampering with evidence in the multi-crore Saradha scam. (ANI)