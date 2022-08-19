CBI raid an attempt to stop revolutionary work in education, health sectors: Sanjay Singh backs Sisodia

New Delhi [India], August 19 (ANI): After the CBI raided Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's residence on Friday, AAP leader Sanjay Singh said these raids were an attempt to stop the revolutionary work done in the education and health sector by the Kejriwal-led Delhi government and not liquor cases.

He also highlighted that the education and health model was gaining international acclaim.

"Just days back a picture of Manish Sisodia was on the front page of America's biggest newspaper New York Times. Everyone throughout the whole country is happy about it but BJP. He has done some extraordinary work when it comes to the health sector, be it Mohalla clinics or be it the education sector, the AAP leadership has revolutionised all of it. Now these CBI raids are nothing but an attempt to stop all of this," said AAP leader Sanjay Singh.

He also further stated that the raids were not targeted to investigate anything related to the liquor case.

"The raids on Manish Sisodia are nowhere related to liquor cases. Otherwise, there should have been raids in Gujarat also where numerous people lost their lives after consumption of spurious liquor," he added.

Singh's remarks came after the Central Bureau of Investigation arrived at the residence of the Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia, which he confirmed via a tweet on Friday morning.

"CBI has arrived," he said in a tweet adding "We are honest, building a future for lakhs of children. Unfortunate that in this country, whoever does good work is hassled just like this, that is why our country is still not number-1."

According to a CBI official, they have raided 21 locations in Delhi-NCR in connection with the excise policy case including Delhi's Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence and premises of the then Delhi Excise Commissioner Arava Gopi Krishna.

To the matter of CBI raids at the Deputy CM's residence, Aam Aadmi party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal replied in a tweet saying that they will give full cooperation to the investigations.

"CBI is welcome. We will give full cooperation. Searches/raids took place earlier too, but nothing was found. Nothing will be found now too," Kejriwal tweeted mentioning that the CBI has raided his residence on the day when the picture of the Delhi Model and Manish Sisodia appeared on the front page of America's biggest newspaper- New York Times. (ANI)