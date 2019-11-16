CBI raids 3 locations in Bengaluru, 1 in Delhi in alleged FCRA violation by Amnesty International

New Delhi (India), Nov 16 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday conducted searches at three places in Bengaluru and at one place in Delhi in connection with the alleged violation of Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) by the Amnesty International India.

CBI registered a case on November 5 on a complaint received from Union Home Ministry against Amnesty International India Pvt. Ltd (AIIPL), Indians For Amnesty International Trust, Amnesty International India Foundation Trust, and others.

"It was alleged that provisions of Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010 and IPC were contravened by these entities by receiving foreign contributions from Amnesty International U.K through Amnesty International India Pvt. Ltd (AIIPL)," said CBI in a statement.

"Foreign contributions were received even though prior registration was denied to Amnesty International India Foundation Trust (AIIFT) and other Trusts under FCRA," it read.

Reacting to the CBI raid at its Bengaluru office, Amnesty India claimed that "a pattern of harassment has emerged every time the group stands up and speaks out against human rights violations in India".

"We stand in full compliance with Indian and international law. Our work in India, as elsewhere, is to uphold and fight for universal human rights. These are the same values that are enshrined in the Indian Constitution, and flow from a long and rich Indian tradition of pluralism, tolerance and dissent," Amnesty India said.

An investigation is underway. (ANI)