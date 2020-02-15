CBI raids 4 places in Delhi-NRC over cheating case

New Delhi [India], Feb 15 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raided four places in Delhi-NCR in connection with the accused who attempted to cheat Sudhir Giri, Chairman of Venkateshwara Group of Institutions, Meerut.

Raids are being carried out at three places in Delhi and one in Ghaziabad.

Various documents have been recovered and further investigation is on. (ANI)

