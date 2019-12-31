CBI raids former TDP lawmaker's residence, office in bank fraud case

Andhra Pradesh [India], Dec 31 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation raided and searched the residence and official premises of former Telugu Desam Party MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao over the last weekend in Andhra Pradesh.

Rao is being probed for his alleged involvement in Rs 300 crores bank fraud case. Raids commenced on Saturday and went on till the next day.

The complaint in this regard was filed by a consortium of banks led by Union Bank of India. (ANI)

