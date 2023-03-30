हिंदी खबर
CBI raids in Delhi to bust alleged nexus of corruption between Safdarjung hospital doctors and middlemen

ANI | Updated: Mar 30, 2023 14:53 IST


New Delhi [India], March 30 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday raided locations in Delhi on Wednesday evening to expose a corruption case involving Safdurjung hospital doctors and middlemen.

"After the agency had received complaints related to a doctor and middlemen, raids in Delhi were conducted last evening to expose the nexus between them. During raids, CBI found increment documents related to corruption. Documents have been seized," a CBI official told ANI.
"A few people including a doctor from the neurosurgery department and middlemen have been apprehended by the central agency," the official added.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)

