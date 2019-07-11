CBI raids offices, residence of Indira Jaising, Anand Grover in FCRA case

New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation on Thursday conducted raids at the residence and offices of senior Advocates Indira Jaising and Anand Grover in connection with an alleged violation of Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA).

"Mr Grover and I are being targeted for the human rights work we have done over the years," Jaising told reporters outside her residence.

The CBI officials, however, refused to comment on the recovery made during the raids.

The probe agency had, last month, registered a case against NGO Lawyers Collective, whose founding members are Jaising and Grover on the charges of violating rules under the FCRA.

The FIR was registered based on a complaint by the Ministry of Home Affairs against the NGO.

The complaint stated that the NGO "received foreign contribution amounting to Rs 32.39 crore" during the period 2006-07 to 2014-15.

The investigative agency said that Jaising had received Rs 96.6 lakh remuneration from foreign contributions made to the NGO during her term as Additional Solicitor General (2009-14).

The complaint also alleged that the expenses of her foreign trips as ASG were borne by the NGO without the Home Ministry's prior approval.

In a statement, the Lawyers Collective (LC) had expressed "shock and outrage at the action of the CBI" in registering an FIR against them. (ANI)