CBI raids on former Manipur CM reflects political vendetta: Congress

Imphal (Manipur) [India], Nov 22 : After Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday conducted searches at nine different locations across three states in connection with misappropriation of government funds of Rs 332 crore in Manipur, in which former Manipur Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh is also an accused, Congress alleged that the raids reflect clear political vendetta by centre as the party is protesting against government on different issues.

"CBI raiding former Chief Minister of Manipur Okram Ibobi Singh's official and private residences in Imphal and Thoubal of Manipur before Congress MLAs' protest against Modi Government on Citizenship Amendment Bill and Naga Accord at Jantar Mantar, Delhi today, reflects a clear political vendetta to intimidate Ibobi Singh and Congress' opposition," said Ningombam Bupenda Meitei.

"Any action to scuttle our democratic voices will remain unsuccessful as we struggle with the people of Manipur, to protect and safeguard Manipur, " he said.

CBI on Friday conducted searches at nine different locations across three states in connection with misappropriation of government funds of Rs 332 crore in Manipur.

The searches were carried out in cities, including Aizawl in Mizoram, Imphal in Manipur, Gurugram in Haryana among others in a case relating to misappropriation of Government funds.

A case has been registered against former Manipur Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh who was also the Chairman of Manipur Development Society (MDS) and 5 others.

It was alleged that the accused while working as Chairman of MDS, misappropriated government funds to the tune of Rs. 332 crore (approximately).

Further details are awaited

